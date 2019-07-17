MICHIGAN CITY — An experimental dance project exploring the relationship between land and architecture is columinating in a “live” film and performance at Tryon Farms in Michigan City.
And it’s all ushering in a new series of art and entertainment events for the community.
On July 20, starting at 8 p.m., the Tryon Farm Institute in partnership with Kristina Isabelle Dance will present Part 4 of Michigan City Moves’ “Sand: A Migrating Performance in 4 Parts.”
The final part in this series is a “live” interactive dance film projected on the Tryon Farm barn. The film is directed by Elise Kermani with dancers from Kristina Isabelle Dance and body puppet artist Pilgrim Heidi Kambitsch. The Sand project took place over four months exploring the connection of land and architecture from the Riverwalk in Portage to the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. This performance will also include the Pool Prelude choreographed by Melli Hoppe featuring the South Shore Dance Alliance and KIDCO performing around the swimming pool inspired by the surrounding sounds and structures.
This is also part of the new Art in Nature series, a once a month performance series featuring dance, film, music and art experiences at Tryon Farm in Michigan City. Organizers said their goal for this series is to enrich the natural environment with movement, light and sound to build connections between people and nature.
Other performances in the series incude:
n Aug. 17 – Bonfire Concert 7:30 p.m. This features Tryon resident Mark Grobner with his hammer dulcimer. Grobner has provided therapeutic music in hospital, hospice, and long-term care settings since 2002. He has recorded three CDs, and produced the compilation CD, “Journey to the Heart, Hammer Dulcimer Expressions.”
n Sept. 13 – Documentary film screening 7:30 p.m. “Mr. Canoe” is about the life of Ralph Frese, master canoe builder, historian and expedition paddler and his 1976 expedition recreating Lasalle’s trip from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and their snow storm portage through Northwest Indiana. Director James Forni will be onsite.
n Sept. 14 – Drawing you Outside art experience 3-5 p.m. Christine Forni will create a mobile outdoor drawing room for participants to explore nature and the landscape though handmade charcoal. All ages and experience are welcome.
n Oct. 12 – Site-specific walking performance 5-7 p.m. This is the third annual Hunters Moon Dance Happening, a curated evening of dance and music on the land and features a diverse group of artists, including movement artists, an opera singer, musician and cellist. Followed by a Bonfire Dance Party.
All events are outside and some will require walking – wear appropriate footwear. Flashlights recommended. Suggested donations: $20 adults / $10 kids and Drawing you Outside $10 adults / $5 kids.
If you need an ADA accommodation, call 614-638-6186.
Tryon Farm is located at 1500 Tryon Road, Michigan City.
For more information contact Kristina Isabelle, Art in Nature director, at 614-638-6186 or at kristinaisabelledance@gmail.com, or go to www.kristinaisabelledance.com/art-in-nature-tryon-farm-institute.
– From staff reports
ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS
The Tryon Farm Institute is an Indiana chartered non-profit land trust and education membership organization with a mission to connect human and natural communities by promoting habitat diversity and sustainable land husbandry. www.tfinstitute.org
Kristina Isabelle Dance produces multi-media evening length works, many featuring her signature long-legged stilt dances as well as site specific environmental dance-scapes. KIDCO tours nationally and internationally.
Michigan City Moves is a performance collective dedicated to promoting and sharing experimental music, dance and film. The collective includes Melli Hoppe, Elise Kermani and Kristina Isabelle.
