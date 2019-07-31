MICHIGAN CITY — With 20 food vendors, three stages, a beer garden and a kids zone, the 10th annual Taste of Michigan City is sure to pack the city’s downtown this weekend.
And in the days leading up to the madness, event organizers are reflecting on how the Taste has evolved since its 2010 inception.
“We’ve come a long way from doing the one-day event to doing two days,” said Arturo Pozos, who has chaired the Taste for the past three years. “We’ve added more vendors and made it more complex with three stages and bands rotating all day; we’ve got a bigger beer garden. It’s come a long way – from the corner of a parking lot to two blocks of Franklin Street.”
Pozos was one of about a dozen vendors at the inaugural Taste of Michigan City, which was the brainchild of Hesham “Shem” Khalil and Mohamed “Moe” Mroueh.
“There’s been a lot of work by a lot of people throughout the years,” Pozos said. “Shem and Moe really got it going; and we’ve had a number of past presidents, like Chris Grohs and Sharon Wright, really help move things along.
“It’s been really great to see a good group of community-minded people bring this to fruition over the years. And now, it’s become what I believe is a premier event for the city. And it all goes back to Moe and Shem promoting and wanting to activate the downtown.”
Abby May, the current president of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, also reflected on the evolution of the event.
“The Taste of Michigan City has grown tremendously over the last 10 years as a result of the hard work of the volunteers of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association,” she said. “Something that is so special about its progress is that this organization and this event are better and stronger for every hand that has touched them. The Taste wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for the continued creativity and dedication of a small group of volunteers.”
As in years past, this year’s Taste of Michigan City will span along Franklin Street between 6th and 8th streets, and 7th Street between Washington and Pine streets.
Twenty local and regional food vendors – from traditional restaurants to food trucks to other food businesses – signed on for this year’s special anniversary Taste, which will run from 4 - 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Bands will play in constant rotation from the three stages set up throughout the event.
The Kids Zone – hosted by Safe Harbor, Michigan City Area Schools, the Michigan City Public Library and various local artists – will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and feature free interactive art and science activities for families.
And at 6 p.m. Saturday will be the annual boat parade, featuring watercraft that come to town for the annual Great Lakes Grand Prix Super Boat race.
An admission-free, all-ages beer garden will allow attendees who wish to imbibe to do so in a secured area alongside their children and families. And the 21-and-up serving station will feature beverages from Burn ‘Em Brewing, Shoreline Brewery, Zorn Brew Works Co., and Shady Creek Winery.
Traditionally, the one-day VIP section has been reserved for event sponsors; but this year it will be extended to both days of the event and opened up to include up to 100 members of the general public.
VIP tickets will be available on-site at the event information table for $50 apiece on a first-come-first-served basis. Each guarantees a spot in the VIP section, which includes ample shade and seating, as well as a cash bar serving beer, wine and liquor from Fiddlehead Restaurant.
“It’s really cool to see how much it’s grown,” Pozos said, “but in some way gotten easier because of the work of people in the years before. They laid the groundwork, but we like to add a twist here and there.”
“Food is a wonderful tool to bring people together,” May said. “Look how much this has grown, and look how much this has grown on the backs of volunteers. … A committee of about 10 volunteers plans every aspect of the Taste of Michigan City and with 10 years of experience going into it, it’s a top-tier event.”
Food Vendors for the 10th Annual Taste of Michigan City will include:
n Albano’s villa
n Blue Chip’s King of the Road
n Bubbles Ice Cream Parlor
n Cabo’s Ice Cream Shop
n Cool Runnings Restaurant and Bar
n Decadent Flavor
n Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant
n Local Option
n Lulu’s Licks
n Miller Pizza By The Beach
n Olga’s Place Pizzeria and Restaurant
n The Rolling Stonebaker
n Scartozzi’s Trattoria
n Smokey G’s BBQ
n Social Que BBQ and Catering
n Super C Concessions
n Texas Most Wanted BBQ
nUp N Smoke Rib Shack
This year’s event sponsors:
Acme Communications | Peter Babcock & Jason Reihl | Centier Bank | Peters & Marske | City of Michigan City | Planet Fitness | Nipsco | Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana | J&L Dimensional Services, Inc. | 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS | Global Engineering & Land Surveying | Crosscurrent Media | Shoreline Brewery | Haas & Associates | Sam Hook Design | Reprographic Arts Inc | Holdcraft Performing Arts Center | Absolutely Dry Fire & Water Damage Restoration
