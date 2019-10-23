MICHIGAN CITY — A one-of-a-kind program at Michigan City High School that offers students a foot in the door with some major local manufacturers, has taken another step forward.
Educators, government officials and representatives of the compressed air and vacuum industries gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest addition to the MCHS Compressed Air Academy.
The Academy, first of its kind in the nation, was developed in 2018 to address regional workforce needs through a partnership involving the school, the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, and several local industries, including Sullair, Boss Industries, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Sullivan-Palatek, and Vanair – all of which donated equipment and/or expertise to the program.
EDCMC executive director Clarence Hulse called it an “exciting time” for Michigan City
“Today is a historic day in Michigan City and La Porte County – the opening of the Compressed Air Academy – first and only one of its kind in the country to train high schoolers for high-wage manufacturing jobs in the air compressor industry. This is something that will change business here in La Porte County.”
The air compressor industry currently supports more than 2,000 jobs in La Porte County, Hulse said, and this area is the No. 1 air compressor cluster in the state of Indiana and No. 11 in the country.
He thanked the business community, MCAS and city leadership for partnering to make it happen, saying, “This is an incredible opportunity for young people to enter the workforce with a skill and have a job waiting for them.”
The program actually started during the 2018-19 school year, with seven students enrolled in a pilot program, Michigan CIty Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said. Now in its first full year, the Academy has 45 students.
Monday’s ribbon-cutting and open house took place in the Academy’s newly renovated classroom space, which features an Advanced Manufacturing flex lab with two compressors, and an industrial vacuum system, according to Academy teacher Jeff Rochowiak. The flex lab also features a tabletop CNC system, 3D printers, computers with CAD software, and industrial robotic components.
He called this “just an exciting day” and said he was “thrilled to be a part of this and see it come to fruition,” adding that much of the renovation work was actually done by MCHS students.
“This partnership is more than just a donation of equipment,” Eason-Watkins said. “This is a deeper relationship that involves companies engaging with and mentoring our students, offering internships, and sharing resources.”
One of those students, Aaliyah Briggs, said she decided to enroll in the Academy because she loves the “hands-on” projects, and because “College is expensive and this opportunity is free.”
She said she loves working with machines and plans to attend the Illinois Institute of Technology and study civil engineering, saying “all engineers are problem-solvers in the end.”
Eason-Watkins noted that a Skill Up 3 grant and a partnership with Arconic provided additional support for the Academy, including equipment for the flex lab and teacher training.
Thanks to Skill Up, students have access to a manufacturing measurement kit, an AC/DC trainer, mechatronics and pneumatic systems trainers, and more, she said. “This shows us all what is possible through the power of collaboration among economic development, industry and educators.”
The Compressed Air Academy curriculum was designed by MCAS in consultation with industry leaders, according to MCHS Engineering and Technology teacher Ralph Gee.
It centers on the “operation, troubleshooting and repair of compressors” and incorporates National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) materials that offer certificates for each level of completion, he said.
Field trips and guest speakers from area industries are key elements of the program.
Mondrella Glenn, another Academy student, said one such field trip helped shape, or reshape, his career plans.
“The fun thing about this class is that it actually teaches you new skills no other class can,” the senior said. “And the field trips are not just fun. You get to meet people and talk about things that might interest you.”
He originally wanted to be a vet, but a trip to a pipe-fitting shop in Gary was “really interesting” and he now said, “Trade school is Plan B. Or I might go to trade school first, start a career and then study to be a vet later. But I just want to thank everyone here for making this possible.”
Dual credit in Advanced Manufacturing is offered to Compressed Air Academy students through Ivy Tech Community College, Rochowiak said. Students can earn up to 6 credits over two years, in addition to several certifications, and are encouraged to pursue a Core 40 or Core 40 with Technical Honors diploma, including a Work Ethic certificate.
Compressed Air students can also follow up with additional courses at MCHS in Construction or Engineering; or at the A.K. Smith Career Center, which offers programs in Manufacturing, Welding, Construction, and the Energy Academy.
“Moving forward, there will be an advisory council – jointly led by the EDCMC and our school district – engaging industry, K-12, and higher education leaders to continue to guide this program as it grows and develops,” Eason-Watkins said.
As student Robert Lemon put it, the class is a way “to adapt to future jobs.” He plans to take pre-med courses in college and said “getting comfortable with technology is very important.”
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.