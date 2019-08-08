HAMMOND AND WESTVILLE, Ind. — Eleven Purdue University Northwest faculty members will begin the upcoming academic year with promotions, as approved recently by the Purdue University Board of Trustees. The promotions are effective Aug. 12.
“These outstanding faculty members exemplify dedication to excellence in enhancing learning, discovery and dissemination of advances in their discipline, and service to the campus and their disciplines,” said interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Niaz Latif.
Academic tenure is acquired on promotion to the rank of associate professor. Candidates promoted to this level have demonstrated a record of accomplishment as a faculty member and show promise of continued professional growth and recognition. Clinical professors are promoted but not tenured.
Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor have achieved a significant record in all three areas of accomplishment: learning, discovery and engagement.
PNW faculty promoted to the rank of professor:
• Gokarna Aryal, professor of Statistics
• Mita Choudhury, professor of English
• Mary Jane Eisenhauer, professor of Education
• Ge Jin, professor of Computer Information Technology and Graphics
• Mark Mabrito, professor of English
• Megan Murphy, professor of Marriage and Family Therapy
• Rachel Clapp-Smith, professor of Leadership
• Nicoleta Tarfulea, professor of Mathematics
PNW faculty promoted to the rank of associate professor:
• Chien-Chung Chen, associate professor of Civil Engineering
• Niranjan Desai, associate professor of Civil Engineering
PNW faculty promoted to the rank of clinical associate professor:
• Shontrai Irving, clinical associate professor of Business Law
