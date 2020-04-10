HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — At what has become an annual spring tradition, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) celebrated the fourth anniversary of its founding by honoring faculty, staff and students. The award winners were nominated and selected by their peers.

These individuals represent the character of PNW: students who are self-driven leaders, committed to excellence. Faculty members who are devoted to teaching, passionate about helping students succeed, and who serve as mentors to students. And, staff who are dedicated to providing professional support to guide students on a path to success, outstanding facilities and a safe environment in which to learn.

This year’s honorees are:

Student Service Awards

John Guayta Luis Estrada – Outstanding Graduate Student Service Award

Calvin-Charles Mead – Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award

Oriana White – Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award

Outstanding Faculty Awards

Magesh Chandramouli, associate professor of Computer Graphics Technology, College of Technology – Scholarship

Maged Mikhail, assistant professor of Mechatronic Engineering Technology, College of Technology – Engagement

Nicolae Tarfulea, professor of Mathematics, College of Engineering & Sciences – Teaching

Administrative Leader of the Year

Karen Stachyra, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs

Administrative Staff of the Year

Deborah Bachmann, program coordinator, Honors College

Anna Kent, academic advisor, College of Business

Clerical Staff of the Year

Rose Haite, administrative assistant, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

Sherry Velasquez, clerk, Campus Planning and Space Management

Service Staff of the Year

Mark Penman, grounds equipment mechanic, Facilities and Grounds department

Nicolas Smith, police officer, University Police department

