HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — At what has become an annual spring tradition, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) celebrated the fourth anniversary of its founding by honoring faculty, staff and students. The award winners were nominated and selected by their peers.
These individuals represent the character of PNW: students who are self-driven leaders, committed to excellence. Faculty members who are devoted to teaching, passionate about helping students succeed, and who serve as mentors to students. And, staff who are dedicated to providing professional support to guide students on a path to success, outstanding facilities and a safe environment in which to learn.
This year’s honorees are:
Student Service Awards
John Guayta Luis Estrada – Outstanding Graduate Student Service Award
Calvin-Charles Mead – Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award
Oriana White – Outstanding Undergraduate Student Service Award
Outstanding Faculty Awards
Magesh Chandramouli, associate professor of Computer Graphics Technology, College of Technology – Scholarship
Maged Mikhail, assistant professor of Mechatronic Engineering Technology, College of Technology – Engagement
Nicolae Tarfulea, professor of Mathematics, College of Engineering & Sciences – Teaching
Administrative Leader of the Year
Karen Stachyra, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs
Administrative Staff of the Year
Deborah Bachmann, program coordinator, Honors College
Anna Kent, academic advisor, College of Business
Clerical Staff of the Year
Rose Haite, administrative assistant, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
Sherry Velasquez, clerk, Campus Planning and Space Management
Service Staff of the Year
Mark Penman, grounds equipment mechanic, Facilities and Grounds department
Nicolas Smith, police officer, University Police department
