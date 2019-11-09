Public invited to explore 'dogbone' interchange

La PORTE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) invites the public to mark the (near) completion of the “dogbone” interchange project at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2 in La Porte County with a “Walk Your Dog on the Dogbone!” event.
That’s right, we invite you to bring your favorite pooch – or just yourself — to the site of the new interchange to check out the project up close, take a stroll and get information from members of the project team. The interchange will not be open to traffic following the event. This is a preview for the public ahead of the official opening later this month.
Some requirements:
If you bring your dog, it must be on a leash. Visitors with unrestrained dogs will not be allowed on site. You are responsible for the behavior of your dog.
Bring bags to collect your animal’s waste. Trash cans will be available on site.
You must remain within the safe boundaries of the event site, as marked by safety barrels and other devices to prevent visitors from wandering into unsafe areas.
The event begins with a brief informational ceremony featuring local leaders and INDOT at 3 p.m. Following the ceremony, all attendees will be free to take a stroll with their dogs (safely) around the dogbone project, concluding at 4:30 p.m.
Visitors should approach from Ind. 2 coming from La Porte, approaching the intersection from the south. Staff will be present at the barricades to allow attendees through to proceed to the project site and parking area. Visitors not approaching from the approved Ind. 2 location will not be allowed on site.
The U.S. 20/Ind. 2 “dogbone” interchange is an approximately $9 million safety project started back in March of this year and is slated to open on schedule in the coming weeks. Before it does, though, we want members of the public and media to get a good look at the new configuration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.