La PORTE – The Pax Center invites La Porte County to partner on the greatest day of generosity for the year.
Celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is the unofficial kickoff the charitable season.
This global day of giving invites communities, individuals and organizations to celebrate the holiday season by giving back and creating change in their communities and their world.
The Pax Center is a local food-providing organization in downtown La Porte committed to engaging the negative impacts of poverty, hunger, and loneliness in La Porte County.
"The Pax Center exists so that nobody in La Porte County has to worry about his or her next meal," said Nate Loucks, CEO and president of the Pax Center. "We believe that it's vital for any nonprofit organization to demonstrate fiscal responsibility with radical generosity. With the incredible support and generous individual and corporate donations from our community on Giving Tuesday, we can continue to combat the devastating impact of hunger and loneliness in La Porte County."
Each year, thousands of La Porte County residents are served through the work of the food pantries, community meals, clothes closet, and resource center.
The Pax Center also manages the Jackson Street Community Garden. The Jackson Street Community Garden is committed to cultivating healthy gardens and helpful relationships.
Located on the corner of Jackson and Jefferson Streets in downtown La Porte, the garden features 50 garden plots for families and individuals, a free u-pick area, and a Share Table for the neighborhood to use. In addition to the garden vegetables, there are also raspberries, grapes and growing pear trees.
In 2020, the Pax Center, in partnership with other community donors and partners, will open the Brighton Street Green Space.
Located at the spot of the former Lenick's Dairy, The Brighton Street Green Space will feature an Educational Resource Center, an urban orchard, and plenty of garden space for community members. There will also be opportunities for gardening and nutrition classes.
All donations given to the Pax Center are tax-deductible. Those interested in joining the Pax Center's #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.thepaxcenter.com/givingtuesday. Also, follow #GivingTuesday updates on The Pax Center's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thepaxcenter), Twitter (@thepaxcenter), and Instagram (@thepaxcenter).
