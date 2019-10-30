La PORTE — The 2018 payable 2019 property tax bills were printed and mailed April 15, 2019. Only one bill is mailed for the taxes with two coupons attached to that bill. The spring installment was due by May 10, 2019, and the fall installment is due by Nov. 12, 2019.
Payments can be made at either the Treasurer’s Office in La Porte or Michigan City. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The offices are closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.
Payments may be made in person at the Treasurer’s Office, 555 Michigan Ave., La Porte. Payments can be mailed to La Porte County Treasurer, 555 Michigan Ave., La Porte IN 46350.
Payments can also be dropped in one of the drop boxes outside of the courthouses. Evenings and weekends, you may place your payment in the gray drop box and write taxes on the outside envelope. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you need a receipt returned to you.
Payments are also accepted at any Horizon Bank branches during lobby hours located in Michigan City, La Porte, Coolspring-Johnson Road, Wanatah or Westville. You will need to present your tax coupon along with your payment.
Payment can also be made by credit or debit card or electronic check through a link on the county website, laportecounty.org. The credit card processor, Invoice Cloud, does charge a fee for their processing. Also a payment is accepted through the Beacon website from the County Assessor website.
Canceled checks serve as proof of payment, but if the taxpayer would like a receipt, a self-addressed, stamped envelope must be included with the payment. No receipts will be sent if a stamped envelope is not provided by the taxpayer.
The Treasurer’s Office will answer questions about tax statements and payments. Also, if you have lost your stub, call the Treasurer’s office (219) 325-5575.
