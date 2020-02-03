INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives Monday advanced State Rep. Jim Pressel’s, R-Rolling Prairie, legislation outlining and strengthening the rights of professional firefighters.
Pressel said while some professional fire departments across the state have already implemented policies outlining the rights of their employees, others have not. He said this legislation would help level the playing field and better ensure these brave men and women are treated fairly.
