La PORTE — It wasn’t going to happen this year. The youth group wouldn’t be spending a week in northern Michigan on a mission trip because Westminster Camp at Higgins Lake is closed due to the pandemic. It was time to rethink the concept.

The youth leadership team at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte came up with Youth Mission Week at Home, a week of activities in La Porte that was every bit as arduous as the scrapped Michigan venture. Would the kids go for it?

