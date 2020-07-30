From left, Liz and Phil Pfeiffer, Susan Aaron and Sandi Keller pause from cleaning the playground July 24 at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte as part of the youth group’s Mission at Home week. The playground is open to the public.
Submitted photos
Youth group member Ravi Pillai spreads mulch at a city park last week, one of the projects for the group’s Mission at Home.
Youth group member Annalise Zeedyk tackles weeds at a La Porte house last week in one of the group's Mission at Home projects with The Presbyterian Church of La Porte.
Youth group member Anna Beck hammers nails into lumber for the shed for a La Porte County Habitat for Humanity partner family.
La PORTE — It wasn’t going to happen this year. The youth group wouldn’t be spending a week in northern Michigan on a mission trip because Westminster Camp at Higgins Lake is closed due to the pandemic. It was time to rethink the concept.
The youth leadership team at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte came up with Youth Mission Week at Home, a week of activities in La Porte that was every bit as arduous as the scrapped Michigan venture. Would the kids go for it?
