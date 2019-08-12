Polish prodigy to bring Roosevelt season to a close

MICHIGAN CITY — A 15-year-old from Poland will be headlining the final recital of the 2019 Roosevelt Pipe Organ Series.
On Wednesday, Oliver Rzycki will perform at 12:15 p.m. at Christ Church, 531 Washington, Michigan City, bringing the 18th season of the Roosevelt organ series to a close.
Oliver, who hails from Warsaw, Poland, attends the French school in Poland during the school year, and returns to the U.S. every summer. At the Chopin music school in Warsaw, he has been studying the piano and the flute since the age of 6. Under the tutelage of Andrzej Kocik, he has been studying the organ since the age of 12. Event organizers say Oliver loves the organ for its grandeur and tradition, and is excited to share some of his favorite pieces.
The recitals have been organized by former trustees of the First Congregational Church of Michigan City, formerly of the Christ Church, 531 Washington, address. Ann and George Dobie are responsible for the series, greeting each person every week, and continuing their devotion to the building and the organ, both on the National Historic Register.
Seating is at noon, with music beginning at 12:15 p.m. The concerts are free to the public. A new home for the Roosevelt organ is being sought. Direct any questions to George Dobie at (219) 608-4719.
