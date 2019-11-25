La PORTE – A man wanted on a warrant out of Pennsylvania will first be facing drug charges in La Porte County after being arrested following a traffic stop in the Indiana Toll Road.
Early Friday afternoon, La Porte County Sheriff's Deputy Wade Wallace was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement program along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90), monitoring eastbound traffic at the 52 mile marker north of La Porte, according to the sheriff's department.
He saw an eastbound vehicle that "gained his attention" and the vehicle committed a traffic infraction at the 53-mile marker, according to sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen. The deputy followed the vehicle and observed a second infraction at the 54-mile marker.
Near the 59-mile marker, north of Rolling Prairie, the deputy pulled the vehicle over, Allen said, and the driver was identified as Juan R. Torres, 35, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
"As the traffic stop progressed, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle; and it was also determined that Torres was a wanted person with full extradition out of Pennsylvania," he said.
Torres was arrested and charged with a felony count of dealing in methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office. He remains in the La Porte County Jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond for the drug offenses, and no bond for the Pennsylvania arrest warrant. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Superior Court 1.
Deputies Jon Samuelson and Ryan Elcock assisted with the traffic stop.
DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program/initiative designed to "disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically," Allen said. DHE, funded by federal monies and administered by HIDTA, allows additional deputies to work criminal interdiction enforcement.
—From staff reports
