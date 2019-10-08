Police: Intoxicated man battered wife, pet pig

COOLSPRING TWP. – A man was charged with domestic battery after allegedly attacking his wife and her pet pig while intoxicated last weekend, according to authorities.
Jacob J. Novak, 42, of unincorporated Michigan City, was arrested Saturday after La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from his wife at a home in the 3700 block of North Wozniak Road, according to the sheriff's department. He was charged with a Class A misdemeanor and later released on bond.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were sent to a call of a domestic battery in progress, with a woman telling 911 her husband was trying to kick the door down after she locked herself inside their home, the report said. She said he had been chasing her and threatening their children after becoming intoxicated.
A deputy found the victim outside the home, saying she did not need an ambulance but was sore from being "thrown down" and being struck when a TV remote was thrown at her, the report said. Police then went inside the home and found Novak, standing in the kitchen, where he was placed in handcuffs.
The woman said they were in the garage watching a movie and Novak had been "drinking all day," cursing and belittling her, and "being mean," the report said. She said when he became aggressive she started making a video on her phone.
At one point, he stood up, shoved her from the chair, and when she ran into the home, threw the remote, striking her in the arm, the report said. He then began kicking the locked door, the report said. The woman then heard her Vietnamese pot bellied pig squealing in pain, and saw Novak "kicking and stomping" the animal.
She pulled him away from the pig, which ran outside, and she scuffled with Novak, who tried to take her phone away. She then got into a vehicle and called Novak's mother, who told her to call police, so she called 911, the report said. He continued to yell and curse at her while trying to get into the locked car, the report said.
Police were given a copy of the cell phone video, and noted the woman had a welt, about 5 inches long, on her arm, and her shirt was ripped, the report said. Novak told police nothing had happened, but when shown the video, admitted pushing his wife, the report said.
He pleaded not guilty on Monday in La Porte Superior Court 3, where his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28, according to court records.
—From staff reports
