HANNA — A convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm was arrested Sunday after being stopped for driving nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30 near Hanna, according to authorities.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department reported Deputy Jet Balenia was westbound in the 6800 west block of U.S. 30 at about 5:17 a.m. when his dash-mounted radar unit clocked an eastbound passenger vehicle going 96 mph.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.