Police: Erratic driving leads to arrest

PORTER – A 71-year-old Michigan CIty man is free on bond after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on I-94, and then backing into her vehicle at a stop light on U.S. 20 Sunday afternoon.
Michael Paul Mulvey is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, OWI with a blood alcohol content over .15 percent, and OWI with endangerment, according to Porter Police. He was taken to the Porter County Jail and later freed on bail, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, a woman called police to report a reckless driver whose vehicle was "all over the road" on U.S. 20, according to a report from Porter Police.
The woman told police she was driving behind the SUV on eastbound I-94 and said it was "driving all over the road into other lanes" and "kept speeding up and slowing down," at one point slowing to 5 mph for no apparent reason, the report said.
She said when the SUV came to the intersection of U.S. 20, the SUV stopped, then reversed into her vehicle, the report said.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, the woman, a 28-year-old Porter resident, was still in her vehicle, which had sustained damage to the front driver's side. A man was standing outside the car "talking to or yelling at her through the window," the report said.
Police said the man, later identified as Mulvey, had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage and was "unsteady on his feet" and "stumbled and almost fell" when reaching into his pocket for a comb, the report said. He agreed to field sobriety tests, and failed them all.
He told police he was returning from visiting his girlfriend in Chicago, where he had had three or four beers, the report said. He later said he did not drink any alcohol after the crash, which he said was caused by the other vehicle rear-ending his SUV.
Mulvey was taken to the Porter Police Department, where he agreed to a chemical blood test, but was unable to provide a sufficient sample. He was taken to Franciscan Medical Center, where a blood draw showed his blood alcohol content to be .253 percent, more than three times the legal limit, the report said.
Court information was not immediately available.
—From staff reports
