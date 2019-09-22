PNW programs do well in rankings

WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest once again has been recognized among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.
PNW ranks 52nd nationally among the Best Engineering Programs among engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s degree. PNW’s undergraduate business program has also been rated as one of the top programs among those accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
“Purdue Northwest is committed to academic excellence, and the recognition of these high-performing academic programs further validates the quality of our faculty members, facilities and the education our students receive,” Chancellor Thomas Keon said. “PNW is proud to be recognized among such significant higher education peers.”
U.S. News ranks undergraduate engineering programs accredited by ABET, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that accredits college and university programs. The rankings are based on surveys of engineering deans and senior faculty at accredited programs. PNW, ranked No. 52 in the country, received a 2.9 peer assessment score on a 5-point scale, sharing the position with 15 other programs.
Comparably-rated engineering programs the New York Institute of Technology (3.0), Grand Valley State University in Michigan (2.9), Penn State University - Erie (2.9), SUNY Polytechnic Institute – Albany/Utica (2.9), and California State University – Fresno (2.8).
U.S. News ranks undergraduate business programs based on surveys of business school deans and senior faculty. PNW received a 2.4 peer assessment score on a 5-point scale.
Comparably-ranked business programs included Central Michigan University (2.5), Indiana State University (2.5), Grand Valley State (2.4), Middle Tennessee State University (2.4), University of Illinois – Springfield (2.4), University of Nebraska – Kearney (2.4), California State University – Bakersfield (2.3), and Eastern Michigan University (2.3).
PNW is included in the ranking among top Midwest regional universities and received a 2.8 peer assessment score on a 5-point scale, which is in the second tier of this group.
The school is also is included in the U.S. News online-only rankings of campus ethnic diversity among regional universities – Midwest, with a 0.55 diversity index. Keon noted PNW is one of the most diverse universities in Indiana, with nearly 44 percent of its core student body comprised of minority and international populations.
