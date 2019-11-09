PNW Professor Edwards receives national award

WESTVILLE — Anne B. Edwards, associate professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), has been named as one of the recipients of the Felix Berardo Scholarship Award for Mentoring by the National Council on Family Relations (NCFR).
According to PNW, Edwards is one of two university professors nationwide recognized with this award this year.
The award recognizes an NCFR member for excellence in mentoring junior colleagues, graduate students or undergraduates.
The council notes that outstanding mentoring goes beyond classroom teaching and includes the provision of support, guidance and opportunities for professional development. Edwards will receive the award in November at the council’s annual convention in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Dr. Edwards wholeheartedly embraces and lives the role of mentor to all – faculty, graduate students, and undergraduate students,” said Megan Murphy, director of PNW’s Marriage and Family Therapy program in her letter of nomination.
Edwards has taught at PNW since 1997 and previously served as chair of the Department of Behavioral Sciences from 2012 to 2016.
She also serves as co-director of PNW’s Institute for Social and Policy Research.
Edwards earned her Ph.D. and master’s degrees in Human Development and Family Studies from The Pennsylvania State University and her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Lewis & Clark College.
“I have been so fortunate to have many wonderful and talented students, and junior faculty that I have worked with over the years,” Edwards said.
“For me, the role of a mentor includes recognizing that talent, and encouraging my mentees to own their own talents and accomplishments.”
According to PNW, the award honors Felix Berardo, the late University of Florida sociology professor, who was well known for mentoring students who would become leaders in the field.
Edwards will share the award with Joseph Grzywacz, a professor and associate dean at Florida State University.
