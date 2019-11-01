PNW gearing up for 'demographic cliff'

La PORTE — Though things aren't perfect, a senior university official believes Purdue's Westville and Hammond colleges are stronger together than apart.
With a crisis that threatens all of America's educational institutions looming on the horizon, that union will be more necessary than ever, he said.
Stephen Turner, vice chancellor for finance and administration with Purdue University Northwest, shared his thoughts on the nearly four-year-old merger of the two area colleges during a presentation to the Rotary Club of La Porte on Monday. The administrator also talked about some recent changes to the Westville campus, and about how the university is preparing for the "demographic cliff" U.S. schools will face in the not-so-distant future.
A 21-year veteran of Purdue University, Turner has served as the chief financial and administrative officer with both of PNW's campuses since the school's founding. Before that, he worked under Chancellor James Dworkin at Westville's Purdue North Central, which merged with Hammond's Purdue Calumet to create PNW in 2016.
The Purdue University Board of Trustees initiated the union of the two colleges in February 2014 as a way to cut costs and make the schools more affordable to students. Leaders selected Turner to oversee the merger of the campuses, which would join under the name "Purdue University Northwest."
The vice chancellor described the creation of PNW as a "sea change" that impacted the Westville college more deeply than its larger counterpart in Lake County. The merger affected everything from the school's admissions criteria to its academic offerings, with many students having to travel between both sites to complete their studies.
Despite the challenges the merger presented — and continues to offer — Turner is a firm believer in Purdue's decision to unite the schools.
"I do believe the unification of the two campuses was the right thing," he said. "We are better prepared together, as PNW, than we would be separately."
PNW currently offers over 70 areas of study and educates over 10,000 students, around 22% of whom study at Westville. Of these students, 70% percent are attending classes full time, Turner said.
"Many in the region who are used to the regional college demographic from many years ago still assume that we have a very large percentage of part-time students," he said. "That is not true. It hasn't been true for years."
Officials are hoping to welcome even more students to the university thanks to several significant initiatives administrators have rolled out at the Westville campus.
This past spring, the school hosted a series of forums that were intended to generate feedback on issues students, staff and faculty were experiencing at the Westville campus. One of the administrators' chief takeaways was that students wanted more academic programs exclusive to Westville, which wouldn't require them to make trips to its sister campus.
"They made it clear that travel matters, first of all, and it is, in fact, a deterrent," Turner said. "Many of them work, have family obligations — and the experience of driving back and forth on the Borman [Expressway] isn't pleasant, even in the best of weather conditions and traffic."
This fall, PNW officials introduced its "Sweet Sixteen," a suite of 16 academic programs that students can complete just by taking classes in Westville. Though he cannot attribute it solely to the change, freshman enrollment is up 17% compared to this time last year, Turner said.
"That's huge," he said. "I couldn't be more pleased. We will do everything in our power to make sure that continues to escalate up, to improve."
Despite these positive numbers, university leaders are preparing for a problem that will threaten to topple this momentum.
Last month, PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon penned an Op-Ed about the "demographic cliff" that faces not only his institution but the nation's entire education system over the next 15 to 20 years. With the U.S. fertility rate dropping to an all-time low in 2018, both K-12 schools and colleges are expected to experience a significant reduction in students by 2035, Keon wrote.
With the decline expected to hit the Midwest particularly hard, Northwest Indiana institutions will need to adapt accordingly, Turner said. Schools will need to become leaner, more efficient and better connected to their communities, he said.
"We're not built to be fast — we need to change that," he said. "We need to be at least more responsive."
The issue is yet another indication of why Purdue needed to combine the Westville and Hammond colleges into a single, stronger operation, Turner said.
"Was it perfect? No. Were there lessons learned? Surely," he said. "But we are here to stay. We are absolutely committed to the Westville campus, to the region and to the needs of the citizens of the great state of Indiana."
