HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — The School of Education and Counseling at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), along with The Beacher, is hosting “Spotlight on Community Conversations” at 3 p.m. Friday via Facebook.com/pnwsoec.
A panel of educators and community members will respond to the award-winning documentary, Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary School, produced by KARE11 in Minneapolis. The film features the triumphs and challenges faced by the children, families, faculty and staff at Lucy Laney, a school that has been on the Minnesota state list of “underperforming” schools for 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.