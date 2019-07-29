Pipe organ series continues with Carol Garrett

MICHIGAN CITY — The Roosevelt pipe organ series will continue next week with local organist Carol Garrett of Michigan City’s First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday.
Each Wednesday, organists from the greater Chicago area and beyond, present organ recitals. The location is 531 Washington, Michigan City, home of Christ Church.
The former church, First Congregational, are the presenters of the programs.
For Wednesday’s concert, doors open at noon and the concert begins at 12:15 p.m.
Garrett has been a church organist for more than 55 years, including South Bend, La Porte and New Buffalo, Michigan, and as a substitute at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Michigan City. Garrett was a fourth grade teacher for 40 years at Pine School and Joy School. She is a member and past president of the local Monday Musicale Club.
The programs are free to the public. Donations are accepted for organ maintenance.
Any questions may be directed to Ann or George Dobie, (219) 608-5358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.