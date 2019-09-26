MICHIGAN CITY — The 28th annual Pioneer Days will be coming to Creek Ridge County Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Hosted by the La Porte County Parks, the event brings previous visitors and newcomers to Creek Ridge for a unique and educational visit to different time in this country’s history, filled with many activities.
As visitors enter the park they will encounter a taste of pioneer history, and smell the aroma too. According to the La Porte County Parks, visitors will see historically dressed vendors, offering various goods that harken back to this different era in American history. The various interactive offerings include candle-dipping, bracelet or necklace building, and ceramics, letting visitors experience first-hand what it was like to be a pioneer and the skills needed to live in the past.
While visiting with historically clad vendors as they tell stories and showcase their pioneering skills, visitors can also enjoy the many Pioneer demonstrators such as wood working and quilting. There will also be new activities this year like weaving and log cabin building.
Those that just want to take in the scenery of this 96-acre park, can go on a horse-drawn wagon ride or enjoy many of the foods being offered, such as fresh apple butter, kettle corn and ham and beans.
Pioneer Days will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. An admission fee is paid at the gate – $2 for adults and $1 for children or seniors. Admission for children 4 and under is free. Creek Ridge County Parks is located at 7943W CR-400N, Michigan City (two miles east of U.S. 421).
For more information, call 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.
