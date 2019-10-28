La PORTE — People Engaged in Preservation, La Porte's nonprofit historic preservation group, invites the public to attend its 2019 Christmas Candlelight Tour of Historic Homes on Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 1-5 p.m.
The tour includes five private homes, indicated as follows: Larry and Peggy Smith, 2704S CR-150W; Gary and Sandy Ashby, 1421 Indiana Ave.; Carol Kimball (the former Pine Lake Grange Hall), 3066 N. U.S. 35; the home of the late Rolland Hare, 302 C St.; and Dennis and Marianna Zeedyk, 2010 Michigan Ave.
Also included on the tour will be Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., and the George W. Allen designed Puerta de Salvacion, 1008 Michigan Ave.
All seven sites will be open for self-guided touring, and will be decorated for the holiday season. Also included in one ticketed price will be a horse-drawn carriage ride through La Porte's historic district, live musical entertainment at all locations and refreshments at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Advance tickets, $20 each, are available from now through Dec. 6 only in La Porte at Arbor Hill Inn, Coachman Antique Mall, CO-OP Shoppes, La Porte County Historical Society Museum, Plain & Fancy Antiques, Thaddeus C. Gallery and Town & Country Florist; in Michigan City at The Antique Market and Hoity Toity; in New Carlisle at The Village Shoppes; in New Buffalo at The Villager; in Valparaiso at South Bend Chocolate Company; and in Chesterton at Red Cup Cafe & Deli.
To order advance tickets by mail, send your check for $20 per person, postmarked by Dec. 2, payable to: People Engaged in Preservation, P.O. Box 853, La Porte, IN 46352. At-the-door tickets, $25 each, will be available at Trinity Lutheran Church, during the actual tour hours only.
For more information, contact Pam Ruminski at (219) 363-2094, Tim Stabosz at (219) 363-7485 or email p_ruminski@yahoo.com.
Separately, PEP also announces the availability of its 400+ page book, Historic Architecture of La Porte, Indiana: The First Twenty Years of the Candlelight Tour, a compilation of the histories of all 107 structures that have been on the tour, since its inception in 1996! The book, published in 2018, will be available at Trinity Lutheran for $30, during the tour, while supplies last.
"We are excited to announce the fine selection of historic homes and structures on this year's tour," said Pam Ruminski, chairperson of the Candlelight Tour. "As always, our members, volunteers, decorators, and homeowners are committed to putting on another magical event for everyone. PEP has been conducting the Candlelight Tour for 23 years now, dating back nearly to the organization's founding. The tour is both a gathering together of the members of our community, as well as a rolling-out of the welcome mat for tourists, and all those who want to experience the historic beauty of our city. Finally, it is also an important opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of historic preservation in La Porte."
People Engaged in Preservation is a La Porte-based non-profit citizens group dedicated to the preservation of the city's historic architecture, and promoting the economic development and quality-of-life benefits of historic preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.