Pax Center receives $2,000 grant for food pantry program

A deputy with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department helps members of The Pax Center unload a 10,000-pound shipment of food for the community center’s food pantry. The Pax Center is one of several La Porte organizations that is helping keep locals fed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost many people their jobs. The organization was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from TCC Gives.
La PORTE — A La Porte nonprofit has received a massive boost in its mission to keep families fed in these fearful and uncertain times.
TCC Gives — the charity arm of TCC Wireless, a national cell phone retailer — recently awarded a $2,000 grant to La Porte's Pax Center, which operates several food assistance programs in the community. The organization will use the dollars to purchase items for its food pantry, which has supported over 1,000 local families a month since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, said Nate Loucks, pastor of State Street Community Church and president of The Pax Center.
