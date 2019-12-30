MICHIGAN CITY – The Council Chambers at City Hall was packed and overflowing Saturday with residents who came to witness the city’s newly-elected officials being sworn into office.

After swearing to uphold the U.S. and Indiana constitutions while leading Michigan City to the best of his ability, Mayor Duane Parry – the first Republican elected to the position in 44 years – talked of “returning Michigan City to the state of prosperity and wholeness it formerly enjoyed.

“During my campaign, I identified that my objective as mayor of Michigan City is to bring about what I called the ‘reclamation of Michigan City',” Parry said. “To me, this is reclaiming Michigan City’s position as a premier city in Northwest Indiana – one that is financially strong, has abundant jobs and economic opportunity, and offers quality living, a good educational system and public safety.”

The new mayor said he intends to accomplish his goals by taking a team approach, and working closely with the Common Council and the various department heads, several of whom he announced will be replaced under his administration.

“I look forward to working together with each and every member of our team, the employees of Michigan City, to provide not only the exceptional services and amenities that our citizens expect, but also the quality of life that we today – and our children in the future – deserve,” he said.

Parry asked his audience for “patience, understanding and support” over the next four years as he works to “reinvent” city government, manage taxpayer dollars, improve the quality of life in each neighborhood, and be responsive to citizen needs.

“This will be a difficult task, as our financial strength has been compromised by years of over-projected revenues and uncontrolled spending, as evidenced by the $1.6 million budget shortfall experienced in 2019, and anticipated shortfall in 2020,” he said.

But he’s ready to tackle “the greatest challenge of my life,” the new mayor said.

“My education, military service and years of serving corporate America in the business of construction have given me the tools to perform the job of mayor,” he said. “But my strength, dedication and compassion for the City of Michigan City and its people, my fellow Michigan Citians, will be the factors responsible for my success…”

Also sworn in Saturday were City Clerk Gale Neulieb, First Ward Councilman Bryant Dabney, Second Ward Councilman Paul Przybylinski, Third Ward Councilman Michael Mack, Fourth Ward Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, Fifth Ward Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, Sixth Ward Councilman Gene Simmons, and at-large council members Angie Nelson-Deuitch, Don Przybylinski and Johnny Stimley.

2020 MC Department Heads

Michigan City Municipal Airport manager - Jessica Ward

Superintendent of Cemeteries - Mark Tomsheck

Superintendent of Central Services - Cranston Harris

City Controller - Yvonne Hoffmaster

City Engineer - Jeff Wright

Fire Chief - Craig Krivak

Forester / Vector Control Officer - Jessica Arnett

Human Rights Department executive director - Ta-Tanesha Clark

Human Resources / Personnel director - Andrea Smith

Corporate Counsel - Amber Lapaich-Stalbrink

Marketing and Events coordinator - Abigale Thayer-Kuchta

Parks Superintendent - Jeremy Kienitz

Planning, Redevelopment and Inspection director - Skyler York

Police Chief - Dion Campbell

Port Authority Harbormaster - Tim Frame

Promise Scholarship program director - Nancy Smith

Sanitary District general manager - Michael Kuss

Street Department director - Shong Smith

Transit director - Robin Barzoni-Tillman

 

Boards and commissions with new appointments

Board of Public Works and Safety - Virginia Keating, Keith Harris, Duane Parry

Redevelopment Commission - Ken Behrendt, Chris Chatfield, John Hendricks, Pat Kowalski, John Sheets

