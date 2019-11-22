Pageant contestant has special incentive

MICHIGAN CITY — Community service is an integral component of a student’s time at Marquette High School, and freshman Katharina Gottschlich’s entrepreneurial spirit is helping her shine.
Gottschlich will get a head start on Thanksgiving break when she makes her debut in the 2020 Miss Indiana Teen USA Pageant beginning Saturday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, Marquette said in a statement.
Though she began modeling at a young age, this weekend’s pageant represents a new endeavor that carries some raw emotions, Gottschlich said.
“I’m nervous and excited at the same time,” she said. “Of course, I want to win, but ultimately, my goal is to do the best I can.”
And she didn’t have to leave home to find inspiration for her platform.
A year and a half ago, her mother, Marie, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent chemotherapy at Cancer Health Treatment Centers in Crown Point and, fortunately, has made a full recovery.
Still, the episode served a somber reminder that breast cancer is a 365-day battle, and awareness needs to occur not just during the month of October, Gottschlich said.
“I watched her go through it (treatment) and decided I want to help those in need,” she said.
And that’s how “Hearts of Breast Cancer” was born.
Gottschlich hand-sews heart-shaped pillows for chemotherapy patients who have endured a mastectomy. When placed under the arm of the affected side, it relieves pressure and provides comfort to patients while sleeping, sitting or traveling by car, Gottschlich said.
She estimates each pillow takes about 30 minutes to complete and she’s already made more than 60.
She plans on donating the pillows to local hospitals with Cancer Health Treatment Centers at the top of the list. She said her mother’s fight helped form the backbone of Hearts of Breast Cancer.
“She’s inspiring and helps me get through things because she’s so strong,” Gottschlich said.
Anyone who wishes to help Hearts of Breast Cancer can make donations of old fabric on Gottschlich’s behalf at Marquette.
