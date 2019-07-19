WALKERTON — Paddling enthusiasts can take to Fish Lake for races, food, fun and a good cause next weekend.
The Mill Creek Community Lions Club is celebrating their fifth annual Lions Paws for Support Paddlefest on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Lions Paws for Support, which sponsors the adoption of dogs from local shelters and rescues to be given to veterans in the community affected by PTSD as emotional support animals.
According to event organizers, Lions Paws for Support has sponsored four veteran/rescue dog matches this year with funds raised during past paddlefests.
All skill levels are welcome to come paddle.
Paddlers are asked to check in at the registration tent upon arrival at the Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4 Walkerton.
Registration for the paddlefest is available on Eventbrite.com. Search Lions Paws for Support Paddlefest. Registration is also available on the day of the event opening at 9 a.m. Entry donation is $20 per paddler.
The IN-USCA point races begin at 10 a.m. Novice races will follow around noon. The winners of these races are competing for prizes and bragging rights.
The Fun Paddle, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the most popular paddle event. Participants can paddle leisurely at their own pace and distance. A personal flotation device is required per paddler. There will be some available to borrow. There will also be a limited number of kayaks, canoes and paddle boats available for rent throughout the day on a first come, first serve basis.
“This year, we’re excited to have a hospitality pontoon out along the racecourse, sponsored by Arconic,” said Lion Emily Howard. “While paddling, don’t forget to stop and visit them to cool off with a cold beverage and snack! A special thanks to our picnic table sponsors as well, Hatfield Pest Control and Royal Curb. These will offer a nice spot to sit under the shade of an umbrella while taking in the fun of the day."
Entry fee to the festival grounds is free.
Live music will start at 10 a.m. by the talented Ryan Panos, Daniel Lee James, Darren Grigsby and the Blue Heelers Band.
Local artist Clinton Worthington will be painting on one of his current pieces.
The fest will also offer a variety of local artisan and vendor booths, a 50/50 cash raffle, a silent auction and a face painter for children.
“You do not have to be a paddler to enjoy a day full of family fun. Bring your picnic blankets or lawn chairs to chill out by the channel and cheer on the races,” Howard said. “We will have the Door Village Lions Club Food Truck there when you work up your appetite.”
The Fish Lake Ball Club is also hosting a Krispy Kreme fundraiser. Pickup will be at the festival starting at 9 a.m. While picking up the donuts, grab a coffee at the coffee bar hosted by Hot Spot Café. Adult beverages for 21 and over will be available by Little Tavern, and they will also be selling raffle tickets for your chance to win some amazing prizes.
Parking will be available at several spots along Ind. 4 throughout Fish Lake, just look for the white "parking" signs.
Veterans and active duty paddle free in any of the Paddlefest events. There will be four stylists on site offering free haircuts for veterans throughout the day. The South Bend Mobile Vet Center will be there, along with Anam Cara Equine Therapy with their own booths with information for veterans.
Lions Paws for Support sponsorships are available for veterans affected by PTSD. If you or someone you know could benefit from an emotional support animal, email lionemilyhoward@gmail.com. For more information, visit their Facebook page, Lions Paws for Support.
The organization is looking for dog trainers in the La Porte area willing to help veterans interested in training their dogs to service animal status.
“Pets N’ Vets is a wonderful program that offers no-cost training for veterans and their dogs at the Dunes Dog Club. However, they are located in Hebron, which has been too far of a drive for our veterans,” Howard said. “We would greatly appreciate local help with training (at no-cost, or reduced cost).”
Those interested in donating their time should contact Howard.
“This is a perfect family event filled with activities, food, music and shopping,” Howard said. “Not only that, by attending and donating, you are making a difference in the lives of our local veterans. We cannot wait to see you there!”
