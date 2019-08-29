Owsianowski to speak at Women in Leadership meeting

La PORTE — Women in Leadership of La Porte County will feature Nancy Owsianowski, founder and president of Roundtable Consulting and co-founder of IndEALA Academy, who will present “Navigating and Achieving Harmony.”
The meeting will be held on Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick’s Grill, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City.
Owsianowski will lead attendees through connected conversation compelling the action of harmony in our everyday functions utilizing the World Cafe’s process. Using this method creates a web of connections among participants that generates collective wisdom. Plan on participating in evolving rounds of dialogue and intimate conversation as we move between groups, exchange and develop ideas and discover new insights. Navigating and achieving harmony: is it possible? Through this process, the collective wisdom of the group becomes more accessible, and innovative possibilities for action emerge.
Owsianowski is a seasoned organizational effectiveness professional with over 12 years experience in facilitating, training and coaching. Her diverse experiences with professional services, nonprofit religious communities and manufacturing and workforce management organizations allow her to address business challenges and develop solutions that drive change and provide positive results. She brings a system’s thinking approach with a strong project management toolkit and an unwavering commitment to helping others identify an effective path toward their desired goals.
Active in local and regional community efforts, Owsianowski serves on the Board of Directors of Women Business Owners of Michiana, is a Certified Mentor with the Michiana chapter of SCORE, serves in various capacities with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative at Saint Mary’s College, is a graduate of the South Bend/Mishawaka Class #43, and is a resident of South Bend.
More information is available on Nancy@RoundTableConsulting.net
The September meeting is being sponsored by Rene Ray, president and CEO of R Squared Strategies.
WILL meetings are always open to guests.
Please make reservations on the Women in Leadership of La Porte County Facebook page.
