OWI charges follow Wanatah crash

WANATAH – A West Coast man is facing drunken driving charges after causing a three-vehicle crash early Saturday in Wanatah with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, according to authorities.
Stephen James Cooper, 38, of Portland, Oregon, is facing misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with endangerment, OWI with a BAC of .15% or over, and OWI, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to report of a crash involving three vehicles at U.S. 30 and U.S. 421. They found two vehicles in the southbound lane of traffic and a third vehicle in the entrance to the Speedway station with hazard lights activated, a police report said.
Samuel Boyd, 28, of Walkerton, and Nick Papalambros, 58, of Westville, told police that Boyd was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup and was stopped at the red light on U.S. 30, waiting to turn south on U.S. 421. Papalambros was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was stopped behind the Dodge, the report said.
Papalambros told police he saw a car coming up behind him at a good speed and attempted to move out of the way into the turn lane to avoid getting rear-ended. He started to merge when a 2017 Nissan Versa rear-ended his car and caused it to rear-end the Dodge, the report said.
Neither was injured in the crash, police said.
When Cooper was asked to explain to what happened, "he looked at me and stated 'What happened? I'm not sure what happened. What do you mean what happened?' " the deputy said in the report.
The deputy pointed to the crashed vehicles, all of which sustained heavy damage, and asked again, and Cooper said he didn't know what happened, the report said.
The report said Cooper smelled of alcoholic beverage, slurred his speech and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Asked if he'd been drinking, he told the deputy he had "a sandwich and a few beers" in Michigan City.
After he failed three field sobriety tests, he was given, he agreed to a portable breath test, which showed a BAC of .216 percent, the report said. He was arrested and taken to La Porte Hospital, where he received medical clearance and was given a blood test, which showed a BAC of .279 percent.
He was released on a $1,500 cash bond after a hearing in La Porte Superior Court 3. His next court appearance is pending.
—From staff reports
