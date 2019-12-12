WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest will host its fall commencement ceremonies this weekend at both the Westville and Hammond campuses.
A total of 1,225 candidates are eligible to receive degrees during the three commencement ceremonies, including 256 graduate degree recipients and 969 earning undergraduate degrees. Purdue Northwest’s College of Nursing will award three Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, according to Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor, marketing and communications
PNW will host ceremonies on its Hammond campus on Saturday at the Fitness and Recreation Center, 2320 173rd St. Graduates from the College of Business and College of Nursing will participate in an 11 a.m. ceremony. Graduates in the College of Engineering and Sciences; College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences; and College of Technology will receive degrees at 3 p.m.
The keynote speaker for both Hammond ceremonies will be Gary R. Johnson, a leader of for-profit and nonprofit enterprises and community volunteer who serves as president of Portage-based Mortar Net Solutions, Falzone said.
The commencement ceremony on the Westville campus will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex’s H.D. Kesling Gymnasium at 1401 South U.S. 421. Leigh Morris, community, business and civic leader from La Porte, who is active in economic development regionally and statewide, will keynote the ceremony.
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon will present a Chancellor’s Medallion to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average from each college. Other distinguished baccalaureate degree candidates also will be recognized.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed at pnw.edu/commencement-live.
A reception for graduates, family, friends, faculty and staff will follow each graduation program – Saturday in Alumni Hall of the Student Union & Library, and Sunday in the Dworkin Center Great Hall.
