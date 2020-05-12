Over 25,000 Hoosiers have virus as Indiana ramps up contact tracing

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials reported an additional 38 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, as it began ramping up a program for notifying people possibly exposed to infections.
The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 33 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with five additional deaths considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation from test results.
The latest state statistics list 1,444 confirmed deaths, along with 134 deaths with probable infections.
The total includes 12 deaths in La Porte County, including 6 at the Westville Correctional Facility; 9 in Porter, 27 in St. Joseph, 128 in Lake, 8 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
The state is ramping up a new centralized program for notifying those possibly exposed to coronavirus infections – a system which started Monday in 21 of 92 counties, Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said.
Contact tracing efforts are being taken over from county health departments through a $43 million contract with Virginia-based Maximus, which provides services for health care and other programs for many states and the federal government.
Box said the company had hired 325 people of a planned 500 for its call center, and will take over the work in more counties next week.
The information collected will be held securely at the state level, Box said. And while the state cannot compel someone to tell them who they’ve been in contact with, she said most people have volunteered the information when asked.
ISDH also announced Tuesday that 566 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 25,127 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The state total includes 335 cases in La Porte County, 353 in Porter, 847 in St. Joseph, 2,534 in Lake, 39 in Jasper, 23 in Starke, and 36 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
To date, 150,510 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 146,688 on Monday. That includes 2,135 tests in La Porte County.
Beginning Wednesday, about two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort.
Locations and registration will be added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. New Northwest Indiana sites will open in Jasper and Marshall counties.
A test site at the La Porte Armory opened last week, and additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Register for testing at lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.
Box again noted that more tests will mean more positive cases, and that hospital admissions and EMS runs will be deciding factors in continuing to open the state up.
She also said current coronavirus tests are “not perfect” – while a positive test is always positive, a negative is not always negative.
On Monday, the state also announced that 3,033 cases and 584 deaths have been recorded at long-term nursing facilities, though it will not specify which nursing homes.
That drew criticism from one Northwest Indiana legislator.
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, released a statement after a report that at least 8 people have died and another 85 are infected at a Dyer nursing home.
“The state is still refusing to release critical COVID-19 data for Indiana nursing homes, leaving families dependent on individual facilities for updates on their loved ones,” he said.
“Hoosiers are quite literally left to sit by the phone and wait for individual facilities to let them know if their loved ones are infected by COVID-19. The staff at these nursing homes are under so much pressure and their first priority should be to care for their residents.”
The state should release nursing home data “if not for those Hoosiers waiting on updates, then to take some strain from these nursing home staff members who are working around the clock to provide care,” Chyung said.
“The governor has claimed that he is doing this to protect the privacy of individuals and their families and yet, those same people are crying out for news on their loved ones. It is time for the governor to release this data to the public.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb also announced that the news conferences he’s held each weekday since the virus took hold in the state will be scaled back to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We want to make sure we’re providing the public with substantive updates on a regular basis. If there is significant news that needs to shared, we’ll call an audible,” he said.
