Outdoor fun for all

La PORTE — Whether it's a game of Little League baseball on a bright spring morning or a bike ride around Pine Lake on a warm summer evening, the La Porte Park and Recreation Department has a lineup of activities that will delight young and old alike this year.
Parks Superintendent Mark Schreiber and Recreation Director Pam Carroll offered a preview of this year's family-friendly recreational opportunities during their presentation to the Rotary Club of La Porte Monday morning. The pair talked about some of the city's longstanding annual programs, such as youth recreational sports, as well as some more recent offerings that will continue to grow this year.
Thankfully, La Porteans will not have to wait long before experiencing their first bit of outdoor fun this season, as the department will hold its annual WinterFest Jan. 24-26. Organizers have a wide variety of activities lined up to help families escape the winter doldrums that weekend.
Festivities kick off with live ice sculpture demonstrations, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Plaza 618 downtown. In the evening, families can head out to Cummings Lodge at Soldiers Memorial Park for Family Game Night, where attendees can play free board games from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Activities will continue that Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, families can paint clay snowmen, Easter eggs and other seasonal decorations during a ceramics class at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
"It is a great opportunity for generations to work together," Schreiber said about the activity, which is aimed at all ages. "We oftentimes see grandparents bringing grandchildren in to do the painting and stuff like that."
Later in the day, the Civic will host local artist Alayna Bublitz, who will give a wheel throwing pottery demonstration from noon to 1 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the parks department will host its annual "Snowball Softball" Adult Coed Tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. at Lions Field. Open to eight teams, the event will feature a double-elimination tournament, with prizes for the top three entrants.
"If you can believe it, we have softball players that actually like going out in subfreezing temperatures and running around in the snow," Schreiber joked.
Also that morning, the city will team up with the county parks department for a Breakfast with the Birds event at the Luhr County Park Nature Center, which will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Finally, the community will be invited to Cummings Lodge at 1 p.m., as the parks department will attempt to get as many people as possible to come out and create snow angels behind the building.
On Sunday, WinterFest will introduce a new event, as Kristi Chadderdon will teach an art class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cummings Lodge. At the same time, the Civic will host a Cornhole Tournament from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The festival will conclude with free horse-drawn wagon rides around Soldiers Memorial Park from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Also in January, parents will have a chance to sign up children for the city's various youth sports programs, including baseball, T-ball, tennis, slowpitch softball and, for the first time, fastpitch softball. The parks department will hold sign-ups from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Civic.
Despite the popularity of traveling youth baseball leagues — which can cost parents thousands of dollars per season — La Porte's Little League program remains strong, with the number of participants climbing annually over the past six to seven years, Schreiber said. The parks superintendent stressed that the city's goal for youth sports is to get as many kids as possible out there playing.
"We believe in the benefits of it, in terms of sportsmanship, teamwork, citizenship — all the things that children should have the opportunity to gain out of these things," he said.
In April, the department will resume its Kooking with Kids classes. Taking place at the Civic, the program shows middle schoolers how to prepare a variety of meals, with an emphasis on the five food groups, Carroll said.
"The kids are learning simple things they can make at home, but that are healthy," she said. "That helps them get through the summer."
Carroll hopes to expand the classes this year, offering two sessions instead of one, she added.
The department also plans to bring back the popular summer playground program this year. Beginning in June, staff will stop by each of the city's five neighborhood parks several times a week, leading kids through sports, games, crafts and other activities.
The department's Art Camp will also return in 2020. Offering two 2-week sessions, in June and July, the youth program will give children a chance to flex their creative muscles, learning more about watercolors, clay and other forms of art, Schreiber said.
The department has plenty on tap for older residents this year as well.
The Civic will continue hosting regular fitness courses, such as yoga, tai chi, Pilates and Barre, as well as the popular ballroom dancing classes, Schreiber said. The department will also offer a trio of 13-mile nighttime bike rides around the city this summer: one starting at Kiwanis-Teledyne Park on June 12, one at Beechwood Golf Course on July 10 and one at the Civic on Aug. 14.
Those interested in learning more about these and other parks and recreation events may call (219) 326-9600 or visit cityoflaporte.com/136/Park-Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.