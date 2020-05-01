La PORTE — Garrott Ott-Large, son of Steven Large and Shari Ott-Large, has been selected to receive the first Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship.
The new award is being sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Porte to encourage young men and women who have a track record of making a difference in the lives of others through exceptional community involvement, have clear career objectives and have demonstrated leadership qualities.
