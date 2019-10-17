EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Successful sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate has enabled the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT) to award $608,000 in competitive grants this year.
IBCAT is the only organization in Indiana authorized to sell the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate, which is the organization’s only fundraising initiative.
The Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate is sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Each license plate sold generates a $25 donation, which furthers IBCAT’s mission to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana.
Each year, IBCAT invites organizations to apply for grants, and in 2019, 35 organizations in Indiana received funding.
Four organizations serving La Porte County, including Franciscan Alliance Foundation, Franciscan Health Michigan City/Chesterton, Indiana Women in Need Foundation and the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, together received more than $70,000 breast cancer screening and diagnostic services or patient support.
Since the license plate was introduced in 2002 as a message of hope by the late founder Nancy Jaynes, tens of thousands of women have received screening, diagnostic and support services through the awarding of more than $5 million in competitive grants.
“Every time you see a car with the Breast Cancer Awareness license plate and its signature pink heart, you know that person has made the difference in someone’s life,” said Beth Knapp, executive director of IBCAT. “We are grateful to the thousands of supporters who help us raise awareness about breast cancer and the service providers who keep hope alive.”
Sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty plate also fund thousands of dollars in scholarships for students whose families have been impacted by breast cancer. The scholarship application is available in December/January of each year with a deadline in late January to early February.
For more information about the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, visit www.breastcancerplate.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.