Orchestra and businesses partner in instrument drive

Pictured, from left, are LCSO Interim Music Director, Chuck Steck and Joan Davis and Bill Heiss of Roxy Music. The instruments were collected by Roxy Music and will be repaired by Drew’s Gift of Music before being redistributed to deserving music students in our area who could not otherwise lease or rent the instrument.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, along with Roxy Music and Drew’s Gift of Music, launched an instrument drive earlier this spring that culminated with 20 donated instruments ranging from flutes to a drum kit.
On May 15, LCSO Interim Music Director Chuck Steck delivered the instruments to Drew’s Gift of Music where they will be repaired and then loaned to worthy elementary, middle and high school students in the region who cannot afford to lease or purchase an instrument.
