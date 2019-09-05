Celebrate World Heart Day this September
Sept. 29 is World Heart Day! Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers? High cholesterol, physical inactivity, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and tobacco use are the six major modifiable risk factors that contribute to heart disease.
There are many ways to reduce your risk of heart disease: incorporating more fruits and vegetables in your diet, engaging in physical activity, regularly checking your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and refraining from tobacco use.
Smoking is a major cause of heart disease and is responsible for one out of every four heart disease deaths. Exposure to secondhand smoke can also increase your risk of heart disease. In the United States, nearly 34,000 nonsmokers will die from heart disease caused by exposure to secondhand smoke.
Are you ready to quit smoking tobacco products? Lower your risk for heart disease by contacting the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. The Quitline offers counseling, including Quitline coaching and nicotine replacement therapy to tobacco users who are ready to quit. Contact the Indiana Tobacco Quitline and ask about how you can get 2-weeks of nicotine replacement therapy for free! Call (800) QUIT-NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com to enroll in this free cessation program.
— Sarah Null,
Healthy Communities La Porte County
