Online sports betting opens in Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY — FanDuel Group has announced the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook app and online sports betting in Indiana.
In partnership with Boyd Gaming and its Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, Indiana is the fourth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile platform is available, according to Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group.
“FanDuel is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans in the Hoosier State” who can now place wagers on football, basketball, baseball, golf, soccer and tennis – with a multitude of betting and payment options available, he said.
“We’re seeing incredible momentum at our Indiana retail sportsbooks and bringing our online sports betting platform to the state of Indiana is a natural next step,” Raffensperger said. “Now all sports fans in Indiana can see for themselves why we’re the number one online sportsbook in the country.”
The launch of the app in Indiana comes on the heels of FanDuel opening four retail locations in the Midwest at Boyd Gaming properties: Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City; Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa; and Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa.
“Most importantly – it is complementary to a retail sportsbook,” FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy said. “In our New Jersey Sportsbook, we see a lot of customers sitting and enjoying the games while betting on the app.”
The FanDuel Sportsbook online and app betting offer more options and markets than any other operator, including point spreads, moneylines, over/under, parlays, teasers, prop bets, round robins and an extensive list of live in-game wagers, he said.
The sportsbook is simple, secure, and convenient, he said, with a number of key features, including:
• Promotions: New users who sign up will receive a $500 Risk-Free Bet.
• Payment options: Deposit and payment options include debit or credit cards, PayPal, ACH (eCheck), online bank transfer, and more. The FanDuel Sportsbook app “makes it easier than ever to deposit money into your account to place a bet. FanDuel also offers fast, secure payouts enabling customers to withdraw their winnings in as little as 24 hours,” Raffensperger said.
• Cash Out: The Cash Out feature allows you to settle a bet for a certain value before the event you have bet on has finished. Cash Out is available on straight single bets and parlay bets, and you have full control over this feature. If your bet is eligible for Cash Out, you will be offered a “Cash Out Value.”
• Live betting: In the same way that fantasy sports enhanced sports viewership and changed the way fans interact with sports on TV, Raffensperger said, in-game wagering on the FanDuel Sportsbook allows you to bet on games literally while they’re being played. “Users will be watching every serve, throw, and at-bat with renewed excitement.”
• Brand: Associating with a reliable, familiar, and trusted brand, the FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, as well as account protections and a global reputation for responsible wagering, Raffensperger said. It also offers 24/7 customer service.
The app is available on iOS and Android, and in a desktop version – Indiana Online Sportsbook.
SPORTS BETTING ALREADY A WIN IN INDIANA
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s retail sportsbooks enjoyed an impressive first month that has the state competitive with more established legal sports betting markets, according to PlayIndiana.com.
Fueled by retail sportsbooks most closely to the situated Chicago market, Indiana retail sportsbooks accepted $35.2 million in bets in September, producing $8.6 million in adjusted gross revenue, according to official reporting. With Indiana’s 9.5 percent tax, the state’s win (which does not include bets yet to be paid, such as a wager on the Colts to win the Super Bowl), injected $813,103 in tax revenue.
“Indiana’s sportsbooks are in their infancy, but their ability to capitalize on the Chicago market did not take long to produce dividends,” Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayIndiana.com. “This is the largest handle we’ve seen in a state’s first month of legal sports betting, and it happened without the benefit of online sports betting, which didn’t launch until October.”
Indiana’s $35.2 million handle was more than the $25.8 million Pennsylvania’s retail sportsbooks generated in August, but less than the $44.4 million bet in-person in New Jersey. Of course, more than half of all September bets in Indiana were on football, and neither Pennsylvania nor New Jersey had the benefit of the NFL in August. Both will likely significantly outpace Indiana in September.
Still, Indiana’s launch in October signals rapid growth in coming months. Nearly 80 percent of all bets in New Jersey are made online, and Indiana will eventually take the majority of its bets online, too.
“Indiana showed in its first month a familiar pattern where football betting is far and away the main driver in the industry,” said Kim Yuhl, analyst for PlayIndiana.com. “The ability to make online and mobile bets, though, should send the state’s handle into a new stratosphere. Indiana is clearly on a trajectory to become one of the country’s largest legal sports betting markets."
One of the chief reasons is proximity to Chicago, in addition to large markets in Ohio and Kentucky. The first full month of betting provided plenty of evidence.
Horseshoe Hammond, near Chicago, generated an Indiana-best handle of $8.98 million. Ameristar Casino in East Chicago was second with a $5.4 million handle, edging Hollywood Lawrenceburg, near Cincinnati, which accepted $5.2 million in bets. Fourth-best was Harrah's Hoosier Park with $4.3 million handle; followed by Michigan City's Blue Chip Casino, with a $3.8 million handle and $957,470 win.
“The sportsbooks closest to the Chicago market have an obvious advantage in the retail sports betting market,” Yuhl said. “Even as online sports betting evens the landscape a bit, we expect that the Chicago-area sportsbooks will continue to receive the largest share of in-person bettors.”
