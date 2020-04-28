INDIANAPOLIS — The portal at www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website.
Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax. Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced this change as part of ongoing efforts by her office and the Indiana Election Division to make it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 Primary Election.
