One last look before a new day
Amanda Haverstick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte schools push back first day of classes to Aug. 24
- Doctor warns second lockdown may be needed as COVID-19 cases rise across Indiana
- Indiana's COVID-19 restrictions to stay in place for most of August
- Wood freed after guilty plea rejected on rape charge
- LP man's BAC four times legal limit after pair of crashes
- Longtime Riley teacher takes over as principal
- One killed, two injured in head-on collision on U.S. 6 near Walkerton
- Trailer stolen in Valparaiso found overturned in Union Mills
- New LaPark playground making a splash
- Franciscan Health to host clinical trials of COVID-19 antibody treatment
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest Local News
- Order to close Washington Park extended by council
- Accused child killer to face jury Monday
- One last look before a new day
- New COVID-19 figures released by state, county
- Bolt for the Heart run/walk, half-marathon will be Sept. 27 in Washington Park
- County issues second stop-work order to alleged La Porte sand mine
- Groups demand changes to conduct safe elections
- CDBG Home Owner Repair Program applications available
- Claims of mishandling primary ballots unfounded, untrue
- Remember When
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.