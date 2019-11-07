La PORTE — Franciscan Physician Network welcomed its newest location with a blessing of the Legacy Hills Health Center in La Porte, even as construction is progressing nearby at the new Franciscan Beacon Hospital.
Josh Schoon, project manager for Tonn and Blank Construction, said he expects the enclosure of Franciscan Beacon Hospital to be complete in early November with overall construction finishing in spring 2020.
Once completed, Franciscan Beacon Hospital will comprise about 28,000 square feet of new construction and include an approximately 19,000-square-foot renovation of the current space at 900 I St.
The hospital will feature a full-service, 10-bed emergency department, eight inpatient beds, laboratory services and telehealth connectivity and state of the art imaging and diagnostic equipment.
At Franciscan Physician Network’s Legacy Hills Health Center, Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni welcomed guests to the dedication of the facility on Oct. 15, with Father Bill O’Toole presiding over the blessing.
Legacy Hills Health Center is located at 309 W. Johnson Road, La Porte. The facility is the new office for Dr. Kayla Nebelsick, DO, obstetrics and gynecology. For appointments or information, call (219) 861-8785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.