La PORTE – A police chase that started on I-94 and eventually went through Michigan City and into La Porte, ended with one person in custody and another being sought by police.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, Valparaiso Police Department officers working a Domestic Highway Enforcement Program on I-94 in La Porte County saw a gold Cadillac commit a traffic infraction, according to a joint statement from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department and the Valparaiso Police.
Officers attempted a traffic stop near I-94 and U.S. 421, but the vehicle failed to stop and exited I-94 with officers in pursuit.
The chase went through the south side of Michigan City and then back into rural areas of La Porte County, according to police.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department assisted in the pursuit as it continued through the northern portion of the county before eventually reaching La Porte. Several on-duty and off-duty sheriff's deputies joined the chase as it headed east.
At about 4:58 p.m., the pursuit ended near Fail Road and CR-200N, where the driver and a passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward the La Porte Village Manufactured Home Community, police said.
A perimeter was quickly established, and a lengthy search ensued. The driver was eventually located and arrested, but the passenger remains at-large as of Tuesday morning, police said.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Nicholas S. Cook of New Carlisle, who was taken to the La Porte County Jail on preliminary charges of felony resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, aggressive driving, reckless driving and criminal recklessness.
Cook is being held on a $755 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in La Porte Circuit Court.
The passenger has been identified as Travis E. Hatchel, 33, of La Porte, who was already wanted by authorities in La Porte County and St. Joseph County.
He is described as 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. It’s possible he no longer has facial hair and his hair color is lighter, police said.
Anyone with information about Hatchel's whereabouts can provide tips anonymously to Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team by calling or texting (219) 363-9623.
Valparaiso Police are the lead agency on the pursuit and arrest of Cook, and additional charges are pending, police said. The Michigan City and La Porte police departments also assisted in the vehicle pursuit.
The DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program/initiative designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically, police said. Funded by federal money and administered by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, it allows additional police officers to work criminal interdiction enforcement.
—From staff reports
