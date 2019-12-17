Officials thank outgoing mayor for service

La PORTE — As he prepares to hand the reins over to the incoming administration, several members of the La Porte community are thanking Mayor Mark Krentz for guiding the city the past several years.
During the last city council meeting of 2019 Monday, La Porte Board of Public Works member Mitch Feikes and La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Executive Director Bert Cook praised the outgoing mayor for his service to the city. That evening's meeting served as Krentz's last at the helm, as Mayor-elect Tom Dermody will assume office beginning in January.
The longtime businessman and public servant has served as mayor since August 2017, following in the footsteps of his late father, Carl Krentz, who served as La Porte mayor from 1996 to 1999.
The local Republican party selected Krentz to serve the remaining two years of former mayor Blair Milo's term after she joined Gov. Eric Holcomb's cabinet as secretary of career connections and talent.
Before becoming mayor, Krentz served as a member of the board of public works as well as the La Porte Redevelopment Commission. The former bank director also served as the talent attraction coordinator for Greater La Porte Economic Development Corp., a position he stepped down from after assuming office.
Feikes — whom Krentz named as his successor on the board of public works — thanked the mayor for his steadfast leadership since taking over the office from Milo.
"You made a great transition," he said. "I think it was exactly what the city needed at that time."
The official also thanked Krentz for giving him the chance to serve the city, "to help make [La Porte] a better place, like you have," Feikes said.
Cook echoed Feikes' sentiments.
Speaking on behalf of the GLEDC and La Porte Chamber of Commerce boards, the LEAP official thanked Krentz for his years of public service. Krentz has spent many years supporting La Porte's business community, in particular, including as a member of the GLEDC board.
"We greatly appreciate that, and appreciate your service to our community," Cook said.
Incoming mayor Dermody will succeed Krentz, who chose not to seek election for his office during the municipal election last month. Dermody, a former state representative and La Porte business owner, won the mayoral race in November in a landslide victory, carrying over 80% of the vote.
Monday also served as the last meeting for the city two at-large council members, Tim Stabosz and Joe Mrozinske.
Stabosz did not seek reelection for his seat this year, instead choosing to run against Dermody for the Republican nomination for La Porte mayor in May's primary election.
The longtime La Porte resident had served the past four years as an at-large member of the council, previously representing the 3rd Ward from 2004 to 2007.
During his remarks Monday, Stabosz thanked voters for allowing him to serve the city the past several years, adding that it was a privilege to serve alongside the rest of the current council.
"None of us are here forever, nor should we be," Stabosz said. "I look forward to seeing the ideas, plans, proposals and management of the city from the next council and mayor administration."
Mrozinske, meanwhile, did seek a third term on the council in November, but came up short against the two top vote-getters for the at-large seats, Republicans Tim Franke and Paul Vincent. The official, who teaches at La Porte High School, has served on the council for the past eight years and is currently the board's president pro tem.
Like Stabosz, the outgoing councilman thanked residents for allowing him to serve. He also thanked his wife and children for their sacrifices throughout his tenure.
Mrozinske is looking forward to several challenges ahead, including continuing to fight for more investment in the state's public education system along with other members of the teacher's union, he said.
The outgoing councilman also told the next batch of La Porte leaders that 2020 should be a monumental year for the city, with the next U.S. census taking place over the next 12 months.
With many future funding opportunities tied to the city's population, Mrozinske encouraged the incoming administration to reach out to the community's growing Hispanic population, as well as the elderly, to ensure they are all included in the upcoming headcount.
"I realistically think that if we can bring those numbers above 25,000 — I do think our population is above 25,000 — that will mean a great deal of economic development, a great impact on our community," he said.
In addition to Franke and Vincent, other new incoming council members include Julie West-Schroeder, who will assume incumbent Renee Scherer's 1st Ward seat; Roger Galloway, who will take over Mike Cowgill's 4th Ward seat; and Sarah Brown, who will replace 6th Ward incumbent Miles Fettinger. Current members Karyl Machek-Feikes and Laura Cutler, who represent the 2nd and 3rd wards, respectively, will return to the council when the body reconvenes next month.
In other business Monday:
• The council passed an ordinance that authorizes the borrowing of up to $575,500 from the city's major moves construction fund to the sewage works department for the purchase of land adjacent to the La Porte Walmart. The sewer department intends to use around 23 acres of the property, which Arconic currently owns, for wetland management, selling the other portion of the property to a private developer to recoup the purchase cost.
