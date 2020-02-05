La PORTE — A new multi-use trail will soon wind its way along Stone Lake – though what form that path will take remains up in the air.

The city of La Porte laid out its plans for the new trail and other upcoming improvements to Lake Shore Drive during a public hearing Tuesday at Soldiers Memorial Park’s Cummings Lodge. More than 100 residents and officials attending the meeting, where they had a chance to learn more about the project, ask questions about the work and offer input into its final design.

