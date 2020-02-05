Jon Ruble, principal landscape architect with Planned Environmental Associates, presents the route of the proposed multiuse trail running along Lake Shore Drive to a packed house inside Cummings Lodge on Tuesday. More than 100 members of the public attended a meeting that evening, where they learned more about the upcoming project and could offer input into its final design.
Glenn Peterson, an engineer with SEH, talks about the design of the new multi-use trail, which will run alongside a reconstructed stretch of Lake Shore Drive from Craven Drive to Grangemouth Drive. A medium strip will separate traffic from pedestrians.
City Planner Beth Shrader answers a question from the audience. Following the hourlong presentation and Q&A session, people had a chance to give feedback on what type of activity stations they would like to see along the trail.
La PORTE — A new multi-use trail will soon wind its way along Stone Lake – though what form that path will take remains up in the air.
The city of La Porte laid out its plans for the new trail and other upcoming improvements to Lake Shore Drive during a public hearing Tuesday at Soldiers Memorial Park’s Cummings Lodge. More than 100 residents and officials attending the meeting, where they had a chance to learn more about the project, ask questions about the work and offer input into its final design.
