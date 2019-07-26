O'Donnell seeks At-Large City Council seat

La PORTE — A new face has entered the race for City Council At-Large. Robert O’Donnell was inspired to start his campaign shortly after the municipal primary in May.
According to the La Porte County Clerk’s office, O’Donnell is registered to run as a Democrat in the November election. He grew up in La Porte, and is a graduate of La Porte High School. He spent his childhood moving around the country with his military family, who decided to settle in the city in the mid 1980s when he was in the second grade.
Currently, O’Donnell spends his time caring for his two young daughters and building gaming systems for people. O’Donnell also enjoys spending time with his 18-year-old son, Robert III.
Should he be elected, he would like to help facilitate changes to the city’s infrastructure with his vote.
“I think the infrastructure needs to be completely revamped," he said. "Our infrastructure has basically been a patchwork job for decades. That’s not functional for us anymore.”
He has ambitions of using the position to help La Porte business owners.
“La Porte needs its small businesses. They seem to have been forgotten. Their progress has been hindered by the city. The more I talk to people the more I have been able to see what the city has lost out on by not helping them more,” he said.
O’Donnell hopes to be able to utilize social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to initiate conversations about the city’s needs. He talked about the idea of having a page dedicated to local issues in order to better gauge the public’s opinions on issues brought before the council.
He stated his reasoning, “I’d like to get more of the community involved in things. I want to give the city more of a voice that [is more representative]."
Additional information on O’Donnell’s campaign can be found on the Elect Robert O’Donnell Facebook page by searching @electrobertodonnell.
