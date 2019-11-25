La PORTE – A New Prairie High School student is headed to New York City for the opportunity of a lifetime – senior Ella Jasnieski has been selected to perform in the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
More than 50 million viewers will tune in to the parade, where Jasnieski will be showcased with Macy’s Great American Marching Band. She was selected from thousands of students across the nation to be a part of an elite ensemble of young musicians who will perform in Macy’s Herald Square.
Students are considered based on aptitude and prior musical experience, according to New Prairie band director Patrick Teykl.
"The Great American Band is made up of over 185 students representing nearly all 50 states," he said. "The students will also have the opportunity to attend an educational workshop, where they will focus on leadership and be encouraged as to how to reach their maximum potential. Beyond their exhilarating parade performance, selected participants will have many chances to sightsee and explore New York City as well."
Jasnieski has been honing her clarinet skills for eight and a half years and has also spent years playing the trumpet and alto saxophone.
She's participated in the NPHS Marching Cougars Band for four years, and also enjoys playing in extracurricular ensembles, including the IBA All-District Honor Band and Indiana University Summer Music Clinic.
"Ella participates in many of the ensembles offered at the high school level, including concert band, marching band, pep band, jazz band, show choir back-up band and Solo & Ensemble," Teykl said. "Her clarinet solo last school year received Gold ratings at both the District and State level."
At first, Jasnieski was unsure about applying.
“I [had been] thinking about [applying] for the last few years, but never ended up going through with auditioning,” she said. “I had some family friends strongly encourage me to audition. When else would I be able to do something like this during my high school career? So that helped push me into finally giving it a shot.”
Her application performance proved worthy to the selection committee.
“I had to record myself playing a clarinet solo piece, as well as taking a video of myself doing marching fundamentals. After that, I posted the link on YouTube and shared the link with the audition committee for consideration, and thankfully I was selected,” she said.
Now she's focused on perfecting her performance for the big day.
“I’ve been practicing basically every day. The amount of time depends on what I have going on with other academic and outside activities I'm involved in – primarily musical theater at NPHS and Young People’s Theatre Company in Michigan City.”
She hopes to be able to turn her musical talent into a career. She plans to audition for the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, and hopes to be accepted into their music education program following graduation from New Prairie.
Teykl is a proud mentor.
"It is an outstanding honor for a student to be selected to participate in such a prestigious and selective performing ensemble based on this type of audition process. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement, Ella!" he said.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be televised on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon in all times zones. The parade will also be live-streamed on YouTube, which will provide a 360-degree view starting at 8:30 a.m. (CST).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.