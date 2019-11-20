La PORTE — This weekend kicks off the holiday season along the South Shore Line!
Experience the magic of the season at some of the most anticipated events like the spectacular Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade on Nov. 23, the annual Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony in Millennium Park on Nov. 22 and the traditional German Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza which opened Nov. 15.
To ensure we provide the best experience possible to our riders this holiday season, we have made our November train and ticket office schedules available in advance, and will be offering additional eastbound trains. Please see details below for more information.
Holiday Train Schedule
• Nov. 27: A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving.
• Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day): A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
• Nov. 29 (Black Friday): A weekday schedule will be in effect on the Friday following Thanksgiving.
Extra eastbound service
• Nov. 23 (Magnificent Mile Lights Festival): Extra will depart Millennium Station at 8 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 8:03 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave., Michigan City.
• Nov. 27: Extra will depart Millennium Station at 2 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 2:03 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave., Michigan City.
• Nov. 30: Extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 4:28 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating in Michigan City.
These extra trains will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.
Ticket Office Schedule
If ticket office is closed please purchase from ticket vending machine (credit or debit only), our mobile app, or aboard train (cash only).
• Nov. 23-24: South Bend ticket office will observe normal hours; Millennium Station ticket office open until 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 25-27: All ticket offices will observe normal hours.
• Nov. 28: All ticket offices will be closed except Millennium Station.
• Nov. 29: Carroll Avenue ticket office will be open 5:35 a.m.-4:45 p.m. All other ticket offices will observe normal hours.
• Nov. 30: Millennium Station ticket office open until 6:30 p.m. Carroll Avenue ticket office open from 6:50 a.m.-1 p.m. South Bend ticket office will observe normal hours.
• Dec. 1: Millennium Station ticket office open until 6:30 p.m. South Bend ticket office will observe normal hours. Carroll Ave. ticket office closed.
NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
