The Herald-Argus has been the source for local information in La Porte County since 1880, and we look forward to serving this area for many decades to come. But for that to occur, change must take place. We can no longer react the same way today as we would have even 10 years ago, and with that in mind, we are changing the way you receive your printed copy of The Herald-Argus.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, distribution of The Herald-Argus will change to same-day delivery via the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Publishing days will be Tuesday through Friday, along with a comprehensive weekend edition published and distributed on Saturday. The partnership with the USPS for same-day distribution offers more reliable distribution.
Recruitment and retention of newspaper carriers has become increasingly difficult, frequently resulting in poor service and higher delivery costs. While the newspaper will arrive with regular mail delivery later in the day than when the newspaper is currently distributed, subscribers will consistently enjoy more reliable service.
Because some carriers have stopped delivering during this transition, some neighborhoods have already been changed to mail delivery. Additional neighborhoods may be converted to mail delivery prior to Oct. 1.
For subscribers who want to read their news earlier in the day, the newspaper’s website, www.heraldargus.com, provides early morning access to all the local news. A digital replica of the printed edition will be uploaded to the website at 6 a.m. each Tuesday through Saturday. Breaking news and updates are frequently added to the website as they occur. Full access to the website is available to print edition subscribers at no additional cost.
The Herald-Argus will not be published on postal holidays.
The staff of The Herald-Argus looks forward to continuing to provide our subscribers with La Porte County’s most complete local news, information, sports and photos; along with money-saving ads from local businesses and services.
Should you have any concerns, please call our customer service center at 219-362-2161. The customer service center is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Thank you for your patronage and continued support.
Regards,
Bill Hackney,
Publisher
