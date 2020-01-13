Northwest Indiana Green Drinks to meet

MICHGIAN CITY — Natalie Johnson will speak at Northwest Indiana Green Drinks' meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Shoreline Brewery.
To celebrate Northwest Indiana Green Drinks seventh anniversary and kick off our eighth year, January’s popular annual Save the Dunes will be presented by enthusiastic and knowledgeable Save the Dunes Executive Director Natalie Johnson.
Grab a delightful brew and some delicious eats while you hear Johnson present opportunities for you to lobby in Washington, D.C. in March or join our growing armchair advocates.
Save the Dunes is a proud governing member of the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition, a group dedicated to securing a sustainable Great Lakes restoration plan and the federal funding to implement it.
Each year in March, more than 100 Great Lakes advocates head to Washington, D.C., to elevate the Healing Our Waters Great Lakes Coalition policy priorities, and to tell the story of restoration success, drinking water investment need, and the importance of conservation action.
Like years past, Save the Dunes is assembling a team of skilled advocates to help message on the Coalition's policy priorities. We are seeking applicants who have a connection to the Great Lakes to join our team and travel to Washington, D.C. March 4-5. If chosen, you may be eligible for a scholarship to cover your travel expenses to Great Lakes Day. Space is extremely limited.
To learn more about this opportunity, how to apply, and how you can advocate from home, consider joining us at Green Drinks.
Green Drinks meets the third Thursday of every month (except July and December) at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St., Michigan City. These events are sponsored by Save the Dunes and supported by 219 GreenConnect. Suggested donation is $5, $2 for students.
For further information, call (219) 210-7513.
