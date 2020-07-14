VINCENNES — With mask mandates and higher numbers of COVID-19 cases in many parts of Indiana and across the country, even people in areas where numbers are relatively low should be on guard, health experts say.
Dr. Scott Stine, chief medical officer at Good Samaritan Hospital, said while some areas of Indiana have been relatively lucky so far in the number of cases and deaths, now is not the time for complacency.
“People get tired of the situation. They get tired of wearing masks,” Stine said. “They get tired of the restrictions, and when that happens, it’s very quick and very easy to have that spread.
“It’s important to be patient and to realize that what we’ve been doing thus far has been paying dividends,” he said. “Don’t get antsy. We’ve got a lot of road ahead of us.”
During Monday’s weekly Facebook Live show, Stine and the hospital’s chief operations officer, Adam Thacker, also warned against summer travel.
They say they’ve recently fielded a lot of questions about vacationing, and urge residents to carefully assess the risk before boarding a plane or hitting the highway.
“Do a risk assessment of your own vacation,” Thacker urged, saying that families who drive to and then rent private homes in relatively secluded areas obviously face less risk than those who fly into busy tourist destinations.
Stine added that those who haven’t already committed to travel plans should consider nearby getaways.
Thacker also urged residents to continue efforts with physical distancing and the use of face masks.
“My plea is to continue to be diligent,” he said. “I know we’re many months into this now, and certainly everybody is eager to continue to see a return to normal, and I think we’re getting there.
“But it just takes a few missteps.”
One Northwest Indiana beach won’t be available for those local getaways, however. Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura announced that starting Wednesday, Whihala Beach will be closed until further notice.
Large crowds at the beach have been unable to consistently follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stahura said.
“We’ve witnessed an alarming disregard of all COVID-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks,” he said. “We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe health environment for our patrons.”
Whiting Lakefront Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic starting soon, though bike and walking trails will remain open for pedestrian use.
And while families in Michigan City decide whether to return their kids to school buildings or continue remote learning this fall, one of the largest school districts in Northwest Indiana is taking no chances.
Portage Township Schools announced Tuesday that students will continue remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year due to continuing public health concerns.
Supt. Amanda Alaniz, in a letter to parents, said, “As we continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, state and nation, we cannot ignore the risks associated with opening our school doors too soon.
“We must protect our most vulnerable by prioritizing the health and safety of all.”
The Portage Township School Board of Trustees endorsed the plan, which will affect about 7,000 students in grades K-12.
Alaniz also announced the suspension of all athletic activities “out of an abundance of caution.”
Portage is the first school district in Northwest Indiana to announce it will not be reopening to students next month.
