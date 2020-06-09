La PORTE — While state health officials on Tuesday reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, there were no new cases reported in La Porte County
There were no new cases reported Monday, according to the La Porte County Health Department. It marks the first time since May 19 that no cases were reported.
The county total remains at 276 public cases, 176 Westville Correctional Facility cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases – a total of 460 – and 24 deaths.
The county had reported 6 new cases on Friday, 1 on Saturday, and 4 on Sunday. Of those, 5 were in La Porte, 3 in Michigan City, 1 in Rolling Prairie and 1 at ISP.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced 430 new cases, bringing the state total to 38,033. The new deaths bring the total of confirmed and presumed COVID-related deaths to 2,339.
The statistics show Indiana with 892 COVID-19 deaths during May, a drop from the 1,037 recorded in April. The outbreak first hit in March, when 113 deaths were recorded. An additional 116 deaths have occurred so far in June, although there is often a delay of several days before some deaths are included in the total.
The state totals include 575 cases and 33 deaths in Porter County; 1,437 cases and 43 deaths in St. Joseph County; 46 cases and 3 deaths in Starke County; and 4,005 cases and 217 deaths in Lake County, according to state figures.
Indiana, meanwhile is proceeding with the next phases in its reopening plan, including allowing casinos to reopen on Monday.
But while a spokesman for the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City said there is no date set for reopening, that’s not the case for the nearby Four Winds casinos.
The Pokagon Gaming Authority has announced all four of its Four Winds Casinos – including South Bend and New Buffalo – will reopen at 11 a.m. (CDT) Monday, with changes to amenities and services to protect guests and employees.
“The reopening of our casinos comes at a critical time for our Tribe and our employees that are in need of economic relief,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority.
“Unlike state and local governments which predominately use tax dollars to operate, the Pokagon Band is a Sovereign Native American Government which relies on revenue from its business ventures to fund critical services and programs...
“Although our closure was voluntary due to our sovereignty and to protect everyone’s health and safety, great care was taken ... on how to reopen with the proper health and safety measures.”
Upon entering casinos through designated entrances, guests will be required to wear masks and be screened using touchless thermometers.
The number of active slot machines has been reduced, while popular games have plexiglass dividers to ensure social distancing. There will be reduced seating at table games.
Additional cleaning teams have been added; and employees will wear masks, and be washing and sanitizing hands more frequently.
Dining venues will have limited seating and hours of operation, with more spacing in between tables, and party sizes limited. Buffets will be closed.
