WILLS TWP. — A La Porte County Sheriff's SUV was crushed — with the deputy still inside — after a semi truck knocked an irrigation tower on top of it Tuesday afternoon near Rolling Prairie.
Now the semi driver is facing citations for failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane movement, improper lane usage on a three or more-lane roadway, and hauling 20,000 more pounds than his vehicle was permitted to carry, according to the sheriff's department
The incident started about 1:26 p.m. when deputies Corey Chavez and Josh Smith were working traffic control on Ind. 2 at CR-600E in rural Wills Township – just east of the new dogbone intersection – where the irrigation tower was being relocated. Smith was blocking the eastbound lanes and Chavez was blocking the westbound lanes; both had their vehicle's emergency lights activated.
The semi was eastbound on Ind. 2, but drove around the stopped traffic and into a turn lane, according to the sheriff's department. It continued eastbound, narrowly missing Smith’s fully marked vehicle, then collided with the irrigation tower, which was being towed by a 2011 Case-International semi tractor.
According to investigators, the impact of the crash knocked the irrigation tower onto Chavez’s fully marked police vehicle while he was seated inside. The deputy was not hurt, and no injuries were reported.
The 1998 Kenworth semi was driven by Enrique Rodriguez, 26, of Chicago, according to the sheriff's department. He told investigators he was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident.
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock assisted at the scene and determined Rodriguez's semi was overweight, and it was towed to a facility in La Porte.
Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Trooper Justin Heflin conducted a full inspection of the semi and determined the tractor-trailer combo was approximately 20,000 pounds over the permitted weight of 134,000 pounds, the sheriff's department said. Heflin issued Rodriguez one overweight citation, revoked his oversize/overweight permit, and placed the semi out of service for insufficient brakes.
La Porte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said Chavez' quick thinking helped him avoid injury.
“Just prior to the crash, Deputy Chavez saw what was about to occur and was able to brace himself for the impact," Allen said.
"Thankfully and most importantly, he was not injured during this incident. This crash is just one example of the many dangers and hazards that our deputies encounter each and every day.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation, Ace Towing of La Porte and Action Towing assisted at the scene.
Both westbound lanes of Ind. 2 were closed for about an hour for removal of the tower.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.